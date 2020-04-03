Spill It: Everglow Show Us Their On-The-Go Essentials

Before joining Everglow, the group’s lead vocalist made a name for herself as a contestant on two seasons of Produce — best described as Korea’s version of Making The Band or America’s Got Talent. She’s also envied for her healthy skin, for which she credits her newfound love of greens. “Honestly, I never really liked vegetables, but recently I've been drinking a lot of tea and eating a lot of salads, and I've noticed that my face has become a lot brighter,” says Sihyeon. She also makes sure to have her favorite skincare products in travel-size (she buys mini containers and fills them herself) in her bag for easy access. "I have really dry skin, so I have to repetitively spray my face with mist throughout the day — maybe 10 times if I don’t have makeup on — or else my skin gets really red and puffed up,” she says. When she’s traveling or resting, her airpods are a total necessity. These days, she says she’ll put up her hair in a high ponytail and put on something like Anne-Marie's "Birthday." “I love Anne-Marie for her lyrics,” she says. “She's always championing self-love.”