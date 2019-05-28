12 Spanish Language Series Everyone Will Be Bingeing On Netflix

Years ago, if you wanted to watch a TV show from another country, you'd have to venture into the shadier sections of the internet for scratchy, pirated versions with shoddy subtitles. For the most part, TV viewing habits were limited to American TV and American TV only. How bland.
Netflix is changing all that. International TV from a variety of countries has never been so accessible. We can watch Danish teens traipse across a post-apocalyptic landscape in The Rain or ghouls haunt an Indian detention center in Ghoul. That said, some of Netflix's best international shows have something in common: They're all in the Spanish language. In fact, the Spain-set show Money Heist is the most-watched foreign Original show on Netflix.
This fall, the Spanish language selection on Netflix will be more robust than ever. The trashy yet addictive reality show Made in Mexico, out September 28, peers into the lives of Mexico's young movers and shakers. Elite, out October 5, is a teen thriller set at a Spanish boarding school. From shows about the Colombian drug trade to family dramas that border on soaps, these are the best Spanish language shows available on Netflix.