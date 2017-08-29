The first two seasons of Narcos focused on the most notorious figure associated with Colombian cocaine: Pablo Escobar Gaviria, the wealthiest drug kingpin of all time. The first season tracked Escobar’s (Wagner Moura) rise, and the extreme (and violent) tactics he took to hold on to his corner of the market. Season 2 followed Escobar’s emotional landscape as he was backed further into a corner by the DEA and Los Pepes, a vigilante group that hunted down Escobar’s men in a campaign that rivaled Escobar's own violent tactics. Alternating between Escobar and his extended network was the DEA’s scrambling to catch him.