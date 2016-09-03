

Episode 10



We open on Escobar’s grand vision for himself as the president of Colombia, shaking hands and smiling like a Colombian Barack Obama (and offering a joint to IRL president Gaviria). Then, flash-forward to reality: Escobar is hiding out in a dusty safe house (a far cry from the luxurious mansions of Season 1) with a stale-looking birthday cake and singular candle, listening to his family wish him happy birthday over that cryptic walkie-talkie. In one of my favorite moments of writing on this show, our narrator Murphy reminds us that Colombia is the birthplace of magical realism. "It's a place where the bizarre shakes hands with the inexplicable on a daily basis. But just in the novels of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, the weird shit usually pops up at critical moments. When everything's on edge. When everything's about to change."



By now, we know: The Search Bloc is onto Pablo, listening in on his calls with Tata (which means days of Colonel Martinez’s son patiently listening to static, waiting for any big moments). Peña, meanwhile, can't join the action; he’s en route to the United States because his big secret is too close to getting figured out. (The big secret, in case you forgot, is that he was working with the anti-Pablo vigilant death squad Los Pepes). It's a sad moment, as Murphy points out, because if anyone deserved to be there to snag Pablo Escobar, it was Peña. Damn it.



Tata is trying to convince Escobar to turn himself in; he’ll survive prison, she reminds him, and the attorney general has ended his protective custody on the family. They're free to flee the country, but that doesn't mean they're safe. But we've known since Season 1: Pablo Escobar will never surrender. Mama Escobar, meanwhile, is set on going to Medellin to find Escobar and be there for her son, but Tata and the kids are staying put. She wants her children to make it out of this alive. I can’t say that I blame her.



Cut to a lovely shot of Pablo pooping. It’s the most realistic thing we’ve seen him do throughout the series, so I can’t help but giggle. (And also, giggle at the word pooping.) As he’s casually taking care of business, the Search Bloc is hot on his tail, led by Colonel Martinez’s young, fresh-faced son.



Pablo lets Limon know he’s thinking about Tata’s suggestion. He could be an icon, like Nelson Mandela. Sorry, Escobar, but it’s too late for that; my heart is racing as the Search Bloc descends upon his motel room. Oh wait, just kidding. Turns out, it’s the wrong hotel. How did that happen? The team blames Martinez Jr., telling him that his “little machine” was wrong. But the kid hasn’t given up yet; he knows they’re close to the signals he was picking up.



Escobar is ready to leave his self-imposed jail cell, however (yet another sign that he knows his days are limited). He puts on some shades — which, paired with the Santa beard, serve as a great disguise — and hops in a taxi to drive across town. He walks into the exact same bodega as a member of the Search Bloc and orders a strawberry ice cream. And then, he just walks back to his car. Just like that! He takes off his sunglasses to enjoy the sights and his afternoon treat; there’s the sound of children laughing and teenagers making out. The sun is shining. It’s his last meal: Escobar knows this is IT. So much so, that he imagines his deceased cousin, Gustavo, sitting with him on a park bench, discussing what to do next. I’m happy to see Gustavo again. I’ve missed him. Clearly, so has Pablo, who says everything in his life fell apart the day Gustavo left. Tear.



Seriously though, tear. As much as I know deep down in my heart that this man is a monster, terrorist, and a horrible person, I still don’t want to see him die. He’s a father and husband, after all. Netflix has spent two seasons keeping us hooked with phenomenal acting and gorgeous cinematography, pulling at our heartstrings so that we’ll come to this moment: Feeling torn about the demise of Pablo Escobar.



Escobar calls Tata to tell her he’ll never surrender, but he is willing to talk to some journalists to tell his story. Then, he talks to his son. Confession: I cry when Pablo’s son tells his father that he deserves the best birthday in the world, a simple statement that even brings a tear to tough Mr. Escobar’s eye.



As Escobar talks to his wife via walkie-talkie about his grand plans to run to the jungle, the Search Bloc has finally arrived at the right location. We see it in Tata’s eyes: she knows this is it. An intense, heart-racing rooftop chase between Limon, Escobar, Murphy, and the Search Bloc ensues — and then, here we are, the moment we’ve all been waiting for:



Pablo has been shot. There's so much action, I can't really tell who fired the first shot, but Escobar is on the ground, barely breathing. “Just like that, I’m looking down at Pablo fucking Escobar,” Murphy tells us. “For years I’d been building this son of a bitch up in my head. But here’s the thing, when you lay eyes on him, the devil’s a let down. Just a man.”



And, just like that, Escobar has reached his end. A Search Bloc member puts the final bullet in him; it’s a little unclear who exactly killed him for good, just like in real life. While the Colombian government takes credit for ending his life, some folks (like his family members) believe Pablo put a bullet in his own head to do it his own way. We’ll probably never know the truth.



We then see how everyone in this storyline finds out what happened: Pablo’s mother finds out while on the bus to go see him; Murphy calls Peña, who is drinking in a bar, to let him know all the hard work has finally paid off; Gaviria looks out over his palace peacefully; Tata is still in the hotel room with her kids when she’s given the news.



And then, in one of the most powerful, goosebump-raising moments of the entire series, showrunners play the tearful speech the real-life Mama Escobar gave about what an amazing man her son was — He gave to the poor! He built playing fields! — as footage of the damage he has done (dead bodies and rubble) plays. The side-by-side audio and images reflect exactly how I feel: He was a horrible, horrible man, but still somehow beloved.



A widowed Tata sits down with Gilberto, telling him that before he died, her husband had told her to find him. They were once associates and friends, though they ended as enemies, and he might help her get out of the country. Gilberto agrees to help her and her children on one condition: He wants all of Escobar’s property. And money. Nothing comes free, girl.



The entire time, I thought this series would end with the murder of Pablo Escobar. Instead, it finishes with Peña being interrogated by the U.S. government’s operations department. They’re informing him that although Escobar has been brought down, cocaine production is still going up. Meanwhile, the Cali Cartel is plotting how to bring in millions — billions — of dollars from cocaine sales. “Agent Peña,” they ask him. “How much do you know about the Cali Cartel?”



End scene. DAMN IT, NETFLIX. I thought this was going to be the last season, but clearly this cryptic ending is a hint that a third season could be on the horizon. And I. Am. Here. For. It.



Thanks for sticking it out with me, viewers. It was a fun binge and I hope you enjoyed the ride. Full disclosure: There may be a weekend in my near future where I binge the entire thing again. Don’t judge me.