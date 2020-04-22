The First Clue For Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s Song Is Here & It’s A Vibe

We have to wait a little longer for Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica. Originally slated for release on April 10, it was pushed due to the spread of the coronavirus. (Though, I think I speak for everyone when I say that I would have loved to listen to new Lady Gaga bops with friends over Zoom.) While we can’t hear Chromatica in full, Ariana Grande did tease her and Gaga’s upcoming collaboration off the album on Twitter Wednesday.
Gaga’s full tracklist for Chromatica was leaked prematurely this week, which revealed collabs with Elton John (she’s the godmother of his sons, fun fact), Blackpink, and Grande. It also revealed she has not one, not two, but three songs titled “Chromatica,” because whatever Gaga wants to do, she’s going to do, okay?
On Wednesday, Grande tweeted about her track with Gaga, called “Rain On Me.” It’s a very appropriate song for them to be collaborating on, as Grande has a penchant for clouds — an emoji of which she made sure to include in the tweet about their new shared track.
rain on me @ladygaga #Chromatica #LG6 🌫🤍💧 pic.twitter.com/FCmslju0tk— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 22, 2020
Not much is known about Grande and Gaga’s new song, but Grande did share a since-deleted birthday post for the singer on March 28 which seemed to tease a special project to come. Whatever “Rain On Me” is about, it sounds as though it bonded Grande and Gaga.
"happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways ! i’ll tell u more about it later but ... u make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga. wishing u all the joy in the world today and every day ! have some pasta," Grande wrote on Instagram.
Gaga isn’t the only artist delaying new music due to the coronavirus: The Dixie Chicks also put the release of their album Gaslighter on hold.
We’ll have to wait to hear “Rain On Me” in full, but Gaga did release her Chromatica single “Stupid Love” earlier this year, to tide her Monsters over. Listen below:
