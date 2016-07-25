Last week, Lady Gaga and her fiancé Taylor Kinney reportedly called off their engagement. She confirmed in an Instagram post that the two were taking a break. But on Sunday, Gaga seemed to be enjoying herself at her goddaughter Sistilia Pontani Newman's baptism.
Sistilia is the daughter of jazz musician Brian Newman and burlesque dancer Angie Pontani. Gaga shared a photo from the baptism with a joyful caption about her relationship with Newman and Pontani. One cute video shows her dancing around with the baby.
Lady Gaga actually has an impressive collection of godchildren. She's also godmother to Elton John's sons Zachary and Elijah, according to People.
While the end of her engagement must have been tough, it looks like Gaga's found something meaningful to occupy her in the aftermath. Sometimes, keeping busy is the best way to mend a broken heart, especially when you have people you love around you.
