The Dixie Chicks Just Released Their First Song In 14 Years — Here’s What It Means

The Dixie Chicks' triumphant return to music also represents singer Natalie Maines' catharsis. For the past two years, she's been wrapped up in a thorny divorce from her estranged ex Adrian Pasdar, and it sounds like the group's new song, "Gaslighter," is Maines' chance to finally speak out.
“I had a lot to say,” she previously told the podcast Spiritualgasm. “Songwriting is really hard for me, and I think for many years, I didn’t want to analyze my life or my relationship...But then my relationship fell apart, and I had a lot to say."
The lyrics from the new song don't mince words. The divorce battle involved disputes over money, with Pasdar at one point demanding $60,000 a month in support. He also attempted to block the release of Dixie Chicks music, claiming it would break the confidentiality clause in their prenup. The two finalized their divorce in December 2019.
"You're such a gaslighter, denier / Doin' anything to get your ass farther," they sing. "Gaslight, big timer / Repeating all of the mistakes of your father."
Later the lyrics appear to specifically reference the money demanded in the divorce.
"Give you all my money, you'll gladly walk away / You think it's justifiable, I think it's pretty cruel."
The video is also heavy-handed in its messaging. Combining archival clips with glamorized shots of the women, it's a commentary or gender roles. Antiquated shots of young girls and women are juxtaposed with more modern, sometimes bizarre representations in media, all set to an extremely catchy tune that gives "Goodbye, Earl" a run for its money.
“Our last album was the most personal and autobiographical we’ve ever been,” Maines said on the podcast. “And then this one is 10 times that.”
Watch the music video below.
