Lady Gaga & Blackpink’s Collab Is Sweet But Sour

Lady Gaga’s official comeback is almost upon us, and Little Monsters around the world are eagerly awaiting the arrival of her sixth studio album Chromatica. But before the full-length project drops tomorrow, the pop star has yet another treat for her fans and K-pop stans alike: a high-energy collaboration with Blackpink.
“Sour Candy” is the third single from the soon-to-be released album, and it’s everything that fans hoped it would be. The track is a perfect blend of Gaga and Blackpink's feel-good vibes, with a dance-inducing electronic beat elevated by catchy lyrics that you won't be able to get out of your head.
"I'm hard on the outside, but if you give me time, then I could make for your love," croons Gaga as the beat builds.
"I'm sour candy," sings the K-pop group's main rapper Jennie. "So sweet, then I get a little angry."
True to form, Blackpink's verses are sung in both English and Korean, a nod to their current status as one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in the world. Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose's fans, Blinks, rushed to stream the new single. That effort, combined with the millions of Little Monsters around the world tuning excitedly tuning in, led the audio for "Sour Candy" to hit over a million views less than three hours after it dropped on YouTube earlier today. Gaga knew exactly what she was doing when she enlisted the quartet to feature on the project — she called in the big guns for her comeback.
A leaked track list of the upcoming album, set to release worldwide tomorrow, revealed that the standard edition of Chromatica is composed of 16 brand new songs. Elton John will be the album's other special feature, rumored to be singing with Gaga on a song called "Sine from Above."
Both Blinks and Little Monsters are keeping their fingers crossed for a music video to accompany "Sour Candy," especially since Gaga's other singles came with larger-than-life visuals. "Stupid Love" featured the pop star and her gang of Kindness Punks fighting for love in the space desert, and "Rain on Me" starred Gaga and Ariana Grande as intergalactic warriors dancing it out in the rain. There's obviously a theme here — vibing in outer space — so if a video for "Sour Candy" is on the way, we have a pretty clear idea of what to expect.
Chromatica officially drops May 29 across all platforms. But in the meantime, Siri, play "Sour Candy."
