Solomon was a freshman in college when Born This Way dropped, five years ago on May 23. The album hit number one on the Billboard 200 and went on to earn her three Grammy nominations. But for Solomon, the album's message was its greatest achievement. "I was standing in my dorm listening to it with my roommate. We both were like, 'This is amazing!' Not only was it super catchy and super fun to dance to, but it was also an anthem of sorts. 'No matter gay, straight or bi. Lesbian, transgendered life. I'm on the right track, baby. I was born to survive!' That was big. It felt exciting to hear that in a number one pop chart single. Then the album dropped, and it really felt like the beginning of an era, not only for Gaga and for little monsters, but you could feel the social climate changing."