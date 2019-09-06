Up Close & Personal With The Many Sides of Monsta X

Their ability to be both intense and endearing is something that they’re aware of, and it's often documented and demanded of by their fans. But it’s not something they necessarily feel is unique to them. “I think everyone has a duality inside of them,” says the band’s youngest and English-speaking rapper, I.M. “We just want to be honest on stage and want to communicate with our fans. That's why we want to show all the different sides within us.” Shownu, the broad-shouldered oldest of the group, agrees that this duality comes naturally to most of them, and isn’t something he personally necessarily had to work on since debut. But ask them who they modeled after growing up, and most point to their fathers.