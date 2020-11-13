Deck The Halls With New Music: The New Holiday Albums & Singles Of 2020

Just because this year has been, well, what it's been doesn't mean that the holidays are canceled. Sure, you'll probably have to give up your annual fix of seeing The Nutcracker Ballet live or cancel your fireball-fueled Hanukkah party, but no matter what, winter will come, and that means that the holidays are still on. And don't forget that there's another end-of-year tradition that's still in full force: new music.
Despite everything, artists have continued to put out great music that has gotten us through what has felt like the worst of times, and now they're getting us through the holiday season. The ever-resilient JoJo, as well as Meghan Trainor and Carrie Underwood make their Christmas album debuts. A couple upcoming holiday movies, like Happiest Season & Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, already have some fun seasonal bops to add to your playlist. The country music contingent has come out strong this year — including the legendary Dolly Parton — to add a little twang to your festivities.
Ahead are 2020's new holiday releases. We'll be updating regularly as the season goes on, so check back in to see all the new presents that musicians have left under the tree. If you're going to be cooped up in your house anyway, you might as well be getting your holiday swing on.