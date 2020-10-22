Carrie Underwood Just Broke Her Own Country Music Record

Here's a free idea for Carrie Underwood's next quarantine DIY project: An extra shelf to display all her new awards.
The country music star cleaned up last night at the 2020 CMT Awards, earning two of the night's top awards for Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year.
This was her eighth time winning the award show's Video of the Year trophy, for her 2019 hit song "Drinking Alone," the fourth single from Underwood's sixth album Cry Pretty. In the video, Underwood dons a fedora and sings in a live music club about wanting to have time to grieve a failed relationship by herself.
Advertisement
"Thank you so much," Underwood said as she accepted her award over a remote video call. "Wow. Fans, you guys never cease to amaze me at how hard you work. I saw you guys throwing Twitter parties and doing your thing and voting — thank you so much. This one is really all about you guys, especially because we — again — haven't been together. I feel so loved this evening so thank you guys so much."
Wow! You voted and our girl @carrieunderwood takes home the trophy for Video of the Year at the #CMTawards! pic.twitter.com/1YARCoG1tv— CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020
Underwood has already won the most awards in CMT history, and these two wins — pushing her total up to 22 awards — have furthered her streak. Underwood has been killing it lately — breaking records, racking up awards, and even recently closed a deal with HBO Max that will see her producing and starring in an upcoming holiday special for the streaming platform. Carrie Underwood stays winning.