Of Course Carrie Underwood Is Getting A Christmas Special

Spooky season might be in full swing, but I think we all know that Halloween is really just a pregame to the most extra holiday: Christmas. Carrie Underwood is already prepping for the most wonderful time of the year, and the country superstar has a major project in the pipeline that is peak Christmas.
Underwood has inked a deal with HBO Max that will see her producing and starring in an upcoming holiday special for the streaming platform. The special will feature the singer performing traditional and modern holiday songs, backed by a full choir and an orchestra.
The HBO Max special will also feature Underwood performing a number of songs from her upcoming Christmas album, The Gift, set to be released on Friday, September 25. The album includes renditions of classics like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Little Drummer Boy," and Underwood's take on "Hallelujah" also boasts a duet with John Legend.
A Christmas special is right up Underwood's alley — she loves this time of year.
"The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” said the singer in an official statement about the project. “Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max.”
Underwood's holiday special will be produced in part by Underwood and her manager Ann Edelblute in partnership with Playtone, a TV and film production company and record label owned by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. It will be recorded sometime this fall, and HBO Max audiences will be able to stream it on a loop closer to the holiday season.