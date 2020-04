Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Making A Very Personal Sacrifice To Help Find A Coronavirus Cure

On April 18, Hanks told NPR’s Wait, Wait...Don’t Tell Me that he and Wilson were “just fine, dandy.” So much so they had voluntarily donated their blood and plasma to COVID-19 research . “A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” he told the podcast. “We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?'”