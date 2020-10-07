Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Her First Child

While we regular folk have been watering our plants and perfecting our sourdough recipes during quarantine, much of Hollywood has been getting busy in a host of other ways, hence the number of back to back pregnancy announcements in recent days. Singer Meghan Trainor is the latest star to hit the timeline with some good news of her own, revealing that she is also expecting her first child.
Trainor first dropped the bombshell during an appearance on the Today Show with husband Daryl Sabara (Spy Kids). Sharing the news on the daytime talk show was an act of kismet, said the singer, because she and host Hoda Kotb have always talked about her dream to be a mother.
"We've been waiting for so long!” Trainor explained excitedly. “I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, 'I will have the most babies in the world!'"
"Every time I see you, I'm like, it's going to happen,” she added. “And it finally happened!"
Becoming parents has been a longtime goal for the couple, even before they officially tied the knot back in 2018. Trainor has had motherhood on the brain before her wedding.
“I want some children! I want kids!” Trainor told People in 2018. “We're both so excited for it. We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like 'How to take care of an infant.' We're just getting prepared every single day."
Now, they’ll have an opportunity to put those YouTube binges to work as parents to their own little one.
"You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!" the singer caption a sonogram image on Instagram. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"