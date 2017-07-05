Congratulations are in order for Meghan Trainor and her boyfriend, Daryl Sabara. The couple just celebrated their first anniversary. As a little present to the two of them, Trainor's big brother Ryan made them an incredibly sweet video. Trainor and Sabara both posted on Instagram to wish each other a happy anniversary.
"An entire year with the love of my life," Trainor captioned her video. "I am truly the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you @darylsabara for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year. Thank you for making me a better songwriter. I love you with all of my heart."
The video montage features adorable moments from Trainor's tour. Her song "Hopeless Romantic" plays in the background. The combination of her song and Sabara's smile when he looks at her is enough to make even the toughest people cry.
She makes Sabara seem like the best boyfriend ever and if his track record is any proof, he just might be! Earlier this year, Trainor told Cosmopolitan "No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even 'Bass' did."
Then, when the pop singer was put on vocal rest after surgery, Sabara learned sign language so that they could still communicate. Two words: relationship goals.
Sabara, who is popularly known as Juni Cortez from Spy Kids, also took to Instagram to profess his love.
"Took this video at the beginning of your tour," his caption reads. "From the moment I met you I was mesmerized by everything you said and everything you do. You are the greatest person I know, and I'm so lucky to call you my best friend. I will love you forever and for always. You are my whole world. Thank you for the most amazing year. Happy Anniversary."
Swoon.
