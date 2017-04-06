Meghan Trainor Was Shocked That Her Boyfriend Was A Good Kisser

In the fall of 2016, rumors were flying about hot new couple Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara (or as we all know him, the guy from Spy Kids). They made it Instagram official in October, but her most recent interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine is really the first time she's opening up about the relationship, including dishing all the details about the first time they kissed.
"We went on a double date—bowling and karaoke," she said, describing their first date. "He kissed me at the bowling alley. I told my security to step outside ‘cause I didn’t want to be watched."
Advertisement
Apparently, Sabara is the "best kisser ever."
"I know I’m really good at kissing," the May cover star added. "But I was shocked when he was."
That's not the only good part of their relationship. Trainor is especially outspoken in her music when it comes to independence and body confidence, but she says this relationship is the first time she felt those same feelings with a partner.
"I never really felt sexy with guys before," she revealed. "No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even 'Bass' did."
When it comes to her body, she says her boyfriend is "a champion."
"We’re in heaven," she added. However, this doesn't mean she's any less focused on her music. In fact, Sabara is the inspiration for six of her songs — including one called "Marry Me."
"The benefit of being young is having time to learn and to fix things," she said, talking about her creative process when it comes to songwriting. "We take notes after everything: pros and cons about things, what we will do differently next time, how did Beyoncé do it? That’s the question we always ask ourselves. [She’s] our god. I always say, 'What would Beyoncé do?'"
So do we, Meghan. So do we.
Advertisement