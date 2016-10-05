The Internet Is Convinced Meghan Trainor Is Dating This Actor

Meghan Trainor has been spending a lot of time with Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara over the past few weeks, if her Instagram is any indication. She's shared several photos with him on her Untouchable tour, Perez Hilton reports.
In one picture, they're posing together in onesies. "We did it! We survived an entire tour without canceling any shows! Thank you @darylsabara for being so amazing," she punctuated with a heart emoji. This was enough to convince some people they're a couple. One commented, "You guys are so cute together and hot."
"Thank you for helping me on tour everyday and for making me feel so special," she captioned another photo of the two, also with a heart.
He shared the same one with not one, not two, but three hearts.
They haven't said anything about their relationship yet, but these photos do look promising, and they really would make quite a cute couple.
