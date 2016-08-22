Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega has certainly grown up since her days playing Carmen Cortez. If you can believe it, PenaVega — whose last name was "Vega" before she and hubby Carlos Pena took a blended last name — is now 27 years old. She is now expecting her first child with Carlos.
While still early in her pregnancy, she and her husband have already picked out a name for the baby boy. And it's not one you'll find in any baby name books.
PenaVega posted a recent sonogram on Instagram and captioned it, "Ocean King PenaVega 💙💙💙 We can't wait to meet this little Blessing." She explained the meaning of their first child's name. "God called the dry ground 'land' and the water the 'seas'. And God saw that it was good.- That is why we went with Ocean. And he is a son of the one true 'king'." The mom-to-be added, "For us it has a beautiful biblical meaning. 🌊👑."
