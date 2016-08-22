Ocean King PenaVega 💙💙💙 We can't wait to meet this little Blessing. #BabyPenaVega #MyLilMan (For those asking about our name choice... :) -God called the dry ground "land" and the water the "seas". And God saw that it was good.- That is why we went with Ocean. And he is a son of the one true "King". For us it has a beautiful biblical meaning. 🌊👑

