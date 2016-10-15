Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are officially a couple!
Trainor and Sabara posted loved-up pics on Instagram that confirm the romance rumors that have been following the pair as they toured the world.
On Thursday, Trainor posted a picture of herself and the Spy Kids actor. Her caption makes things crystal clear. "I love Madrid..and this guy," she wrote, using the heart emoji.
On his Instagram, Sabara also shared a cute couple photo on the same day. "So proud of you," he wrote in the caption.
The joint Instagrams come after several weeks of speculation. Trainor is currently on the road in support of her album, Thank You. Sabara has been on tour with her and has popped up on her feed before (and she on his), but the heart emoji makes all the difference.
The next stop for the tour will be at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on October 22.
