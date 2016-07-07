Meghan Trainor just accomplished every '90s kid's dream. For the ABC show Greatest Hits, she performed "I Want It That Way" with The Backstreet Boys, according to Buzzfeed.
And as if it couldn't get any better, they're wearing the signature white suits the band wore on the album cover.
"My first band that I loved was The Backstreet Boys," Trainor says in a behind-the-scenes video of the episode. Obviously, she's not alone. Her Backstreet Boy of choice was Brian, she says. She planned to marry him...and so did her mom (and the rest of us).
The fantasy doesn't end there. Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean told Billboard that the band plans to collaborate with her on writing music.
If you'd like the opportunity to live vicariously through Trainor, the show airs on Thursday, July 7.
And as if it couldn't get any better, they're wearing the signature white suits the band wore on the album cover.
"My first band that I loved was The Backstreet Boys," Trainor says in a behind-the-scenes video of the episode. Obviously, she's not alone. Her Backstreet Boy of choice was Brian, she says. She planned to marry him...and so did her mom (and the rest of us).
The fantasy doesn't end there. Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean told Billboard that the band plans to collaborate with her on writing music.
If you'd like the opportunity to live vicariously through Trainor, the show airs on Thursday, July 7.
Advertisement