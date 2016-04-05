Are You Ready For A Backstreet Boys Reunion? Plus, More Stories

1. Feminism FTW: Women in California can now get birth control straight from their pharmacist.
A 2013 bill that would allow women to get birth control straight from their pharmacist took effect as California law last Friday. Now, pharmacists in the state may prescribe the pill, patch, or ring to women of any age, as long as those women answer a few questions about their health. (Read More)
2. World News: Poland's prime minister is backing the country's Catholic Church in an effort to ban abortion.
Catholic churches and the Polish government are proposing a reform that will rule out abortion completely. Under the change, women in Poland who become pregnant as a result of rape would be required to give birth to the child. They would also be forced to give birth even when the pregnancy threatened their health. (Read More)
Advertisement
3. Too Late To Say Sorry: Fans are not pleased with Justin Bieber's new dreadlocks.
A few months after sporting cornrows in Anguilla (which Bieber himself admitted was misguided), the pop star is at it again. His culturally appropriative hairstyle of choice this time? Dreadlocks. And many fans are unsurprisingly displeased. (Read More)
4. Longread: 20 women share stories of complications related to Essure, a non-hormonal permanent birth control device.
Since Essure, which is a set of small metal coils placed in the fallopian tubes, was approved by the FDA in 2002, thousands of American women have come forward with stories of injuries and malfunctions related to the device. But it wasn't until the media caught on to a Facebook group called Essure Problems in 2013 that concern over the device reached a fever pitch. (Read More)
5. Major News: The FBI plans to help local authorities hack iPhones.
After reportedly unlocking the San Bernardino shooter's phone, the FBI has told local law enforcement authorities that it will provide technical aid in unlocking devices such as iPhones moving forward. (Read More)
6. Noms: Starbucks is bringing back an oldie this week: the Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino.
Remember the Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino? It came out last year, when Starbucks brought customer-inspired secret Frapp hacks to the official menu, and consumers ended up loving the chocolatly-caramel drink. (Read More)
7. Backstreet's Back: Nick Carter confirmed that the Backstreet Boys are reuniting for a Las Vegas residency.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Katie Krause this weekend, Nick Carter confirmed that the Backstreet Boys are reuniting for a Las Vegas residency. The news comes after Carter's bandmate A.J. McLean hinted at the possibility of a Vegas reunion last month. (Read More)
8. Talking Points: The murderer referenced on Sunday night's episode of Girls has died in prison.In a macabre twist, it was announced on Monday that Winston Moseley, the man who murdered Kitty Genovese, died in prison last week at the age of 81. Moseley had been imprisoned for more than 50 years, making him one of the longest-serving prisoners in the state. (Read More)
Advertisement