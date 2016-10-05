Skip navigation!
8 Things You Need To Know This AM
8 Things You Need To Know This AM
1. Major News: One person died in a Hoboken, NJ, train crash and more than 100 were injured. A commuter train crash on Thursday morning injured more than
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 29 2016
1. Here At Home: A teenager killed his father before opening fire at a school in South Carolina where he wounded two students and a teacher. Authorities
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 28 2016
1. Major News: A bill to prevent the government from shutting down and to fund the fight against Zika was stalled in the Senate. With a 45-55 vote, the
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 27 2016
1. ICYMI: Charlotte lifted its curfew after days of protests following the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Scott, 43, was shot and killed last Tuesday.
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 26 2016
1. Here At Home: Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Washington state mall that left five people dead. The shooting took place on
Culture
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 23 2016
1. World News: Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency after suffering its largest power outage since 1980.The outage left 1.5 million Puerto Ricans
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 22 2016
1. Here At Home: No charges will be filed against police in the shooting death of Korryn Gaines. Korryn Gaines, 23, was shot and killed on August 1 after
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 21 2016
1. Talking Points: Donald Trump used $258,000 from his charity to settle lawsuits for his businesses, according to a new report. The Washington Post broke
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 20 2016
1. Major News: Ahmad Khan Rahami, suspect in the bombings in New York and New Jersey, was arrested. Ahmad Rahami, 28, was apprehended following a
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 19 2016
1. World News: The partial cease-fire in Syria may be in jeopardy after a U.S.-led airstrike mistakenly killed dozens of Syrian government troops. The
Culture
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 16 2016
1. U.S. News: A 13-year-old was shot and killed by police in Columbus, OH.Police were responding to a reported robbery when they fatally shot Tyree King,
Molly Horan
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 15 2016
1. Just Wrong: A UNC student says she was sexually assaulted by a football player in February, but months later, the school has done nothing. In her
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 14 2016
1. Major News: The U.S. Supreme Court struck down an effort to restore a week of early voting in Ohio, a critical swing state. On Tuesday, the Supreme
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 13 2016
1. World News: The ceasefire in Syria's civil war was violated after being in effect for less than one hour. The ceasefire went into effect on Monday
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 12 2016
1. World News: At least 23 workers are dead after an explosion and fire at factory in Bangladesh. "Fire officials said that the explosion at the
Culture
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 09 2016
1. U.S. News: A high school shooting in Alpine, TX, ended with one injury and the death of the shooter.Local authorities reported that the alleged shooter
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 08 2016
1. Major News: President Obama nominated Abid Riaz Qureshi, who could become the first Muslim-American federal judge. According to the New York Times,
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 07 2016
1. World News: The U.S. will give $90 million to help clear unexploded bombs from the Vietnam War in Laos. President Obama is the first sitting
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 06 2016
1. Here At Home: Six people were bitten by security dogs and 30 others were pepper-sprayed during protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Tribal
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 02 2016
1. Major News: Purvi Patel, a woman accused of inducing her own abortion in Indiana, will be released from jail following her conviction being
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Sep 01 2016
1. Major News: The U.S. Supreme Court refused to reinstate North Carolina's strict voter-ID law. The court refused a request by Republican Gov. Pat
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Aug 31 2016
1. Major News: President Obama shortened prison sentences for 111 inmates — and set a record for the most commutations by a president in one month. "At
World News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Aug 30 2016
1. Legends: Gene Wilder, best known for starring in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, has died at 83. Gene Wilder's family confirmed to the
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Aug 29 2016
1. Here At Home: Chicago police say two suspects have been charged in the shooting of Dwayne Wade's cousin, Nykea Aldridge. Chicago PD is currently
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Aug 26 2016
1. World News: After four years of negotiation, the Colombian government and FARC finally reached a peace deal.The historic agreement means that the
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Aug 25 2016
1. Major News: The death toll for the earthquake that struck Italy on Wednesday was raised to 120. The U.S. Department of State has offered its
US News
8 Things You Need To Know This AM — Aug 24 2016
1. Major News: A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck central Italy. The earthquake hit central Italy at 3.36 a.m. Wednesday morning local time, with the
