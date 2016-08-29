1. Here At Home: Chicago police say two suspects have been charged in the shooting of Dwayne Wade's cousin, Nykea Aldridge.
Chicago PD is currently investigating if the shooting between the two men was part of a robbery, possibly of a driver from a ridesharing company. Nykea Aldridge, cousin of NBA star Dwyane Wade, was shot and killed in Chicago on Friday afternoon. (Read More)
2. Talking Points: Elected officials are outraged that Baltimore police used a private company to secretly collect aerial surveillance.
For months, the program has been testing sophisticated surveillance cameras aboard a small Cessna airplane flying high above the city. Elected official and citizens only became aware of the program after a profile was published in Bloomberg Business. (Baltimore Sun)
3. In-The-Know: According to a new report, the U.S. has spent billions of dollars funneling millions of weapons into Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001.
"If the figures are correct, the U.S. exports amounted to more than one small arm for each member of Afghanistan’s security forces, which totaled roughly 355,000 soldiers, police, and airmen in February 2015, according to a NATO operational update on the force," reported Time. (Time)
4. So Much Yes: American Girl debuted its latest doll, Melody Ellison, a 9-year-old Black girl from Detroit growing up in the civil rights era.
Before Melody, the only Black doll in the American Girl line was Addy Walker, an escaped slave. The company had made a doll named Cécile, who lived in 19th-century New Orleans, but she was discontinued in 2014 along with the line's only Asian doll. (Read More)
5. Major News: A U.S. federal judge placed a temporary injunction on the University of North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill."
Temporary injunctions like this don't require plaintiffs to prove a violation has taken place. Rather, plaintiffs only need to offer enough compelling evidence that a violation may have occurred. (Read More)
6. ICYMI: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police will now allow its female officers to wear a hijab as part of their official uniform.
Though the head-covering garment worn by some Muslim women has found itself a subject of controversy worldwide, Canada's announcement arrives in time with Scotland's decree from earlier this week. (Read More)
7. Tech Talk: Facebook will reduce the role of editors in programming the trending section, which came under fire earlier this year.
Topics appearing in the trending section of Facebook are selected by an algorithm that considers how often they are posted or shared. Moving forward, these trending lists will still be reviewed by editors, but the features themselves will no longer include headlines or summaries written by people. (Read More)
8. Legends: Kanye West debuted his new video for "Fade," starring Teyana Taylor, at the VMAs.
The clip is like a modern-day Flashdance — with a lot more skin, booty-popping, grinding, and floor pounding. (Read More)
