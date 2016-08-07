Photos of men wearing hijab, the traditional headscarf worn by Muslim women, have flooded social media. It's more than just a trend or hashtag, though. It's a statement supporting women in Iran.
The country currently makes it mandatory for females to wear hijabs. As The Daily Dot notes, that law has received a lot of backlash. My Stealthy Freedom has lead the charge, starting a campaign encouraging Iranian women to share photos of themselves without a hijab.
"In Iran women have to cover their hair in public according to the dress rule enforced after the Iranian Revolution in 1979," the My Stealthy Freedom site explains. "My Stealthy Freedom is an online social movement where Iranian women share photos of themselves without wearing the hijab."
Men are now showing their support by donning hijab and sharing the #MeninHijab hashtag. The argument is that Iranian women should have the right to choose whether or not to cover their hair.
"We Iranian boys do not support compulsory hijab," one participant wrote.
Whether the movement spurs Iran to change its laws remains to be seen. In the meantime, it's a powerful display of gender equality.
من امروز حجاب بر سر مى كنم . اول براى حمايت از زنان ايرانى كه سال ها است ظلم حجاب اجبارى را تحمل مى كنند . دوم براى مبارزه با محدوديت هاى اجبارى در جامعه ايران ، نتيجه اين محدوديت ها چيزى جز عقب ماندگى و فقر فرهنگى براى جامعه ما نيست . بى غيرتى بى حجابى نيست ، بى غيرتى يعنى اينكه من محدوديت و ظلم رو در حق مادر ، خواهر و زنان كشورم ببينم و ساكت بنشينم . به اميد روزى كه بتوانيم آزادانه لباس بپوشيم ، آزادانه حرف بزنيم و آزادانه عمل كنيم . Today I will wear Hijab , first to support Iranian women who endure the cruelty of forced Hijab for years . Second , to fight against all imposed limitations in Iranian society , the result of these limitations is nothing but backwardness and cultural poverty for our society . Non- Hijab is not dishonor , dishonor means I look at all these oppressions and limitations for my mother , sister and women of my country and I stay calm . Hope for a day we could wear freely , talk freely and do freely . Aujourd'hui je porte le Hijab, premièrement pour soutenir les femmes iraniennes qui subissent la cruauté du Hijab qui leur est imposé. Deuxièmement, je le porte pour dénoncer les limites imposées dans la société iranienne, le résultat de ces limites n'étant rien d'autre qu'un retour en arrière et d'une terrible pauvreté culturelle pour notre société. Ne pas porter le Hijab n'est pas un déshonneur. Cela en est un cependant de voir toutes ces oppressions et limitations imposées à ma mère, mes sœurs, et femmes de mon pays en silence. J'espère qu'un jour on pourra s'habiller librement, parler librement, et agir librement. #meninhijab #مردان_باحجاب #masihalinejad
وقتي ميان دختران و پسران خط و مرز و ديوار كشيدند... "زمان بچگی از بازی کنار همدیگه لذت میبردیم و تقریبا بیشتر زمان روز رو باهم بودیم، تا اینکه روز اول مدرسه من او رو توی لباس عجیب ( مقنعه و حجاب) دیدم و چند وقت بعد فهمیدم که فقط بخاطر "زن" بودن باید این لباس های عجیب رو تنش کنه و این روسری هارو سرش..." #مردان_باحجاب #meninhijab
ديدن اين عكس براي شما عجيبه؟ خنده داره، بي معنيه؟ ديدن لباس به تن هر كسي كه اعتقادي به اون لباس نداره عجيبه. زن و مرد هم نداره. سي و هشت سال زنان خودشون ذره ذره مبارزه كردن تا به چادر اجباري نه بگن ولي ديدن دختران نه در اين سالها كه پيشتر و پيشتر در چادر و مقنعه هنگام بازگشت از مدرسه براي بسياري از مردان به يك عادت تبديل شده بود، عادي شدن اجبار بزرگترين دليلِ ماندگار شدن اين اجبار در كشور زيباي ما ايرانه. در حالي كه حق انتخاب پوشش و سبك زندگي متفاوت ايران رو زيباتر مي كنه. #مردان_باحجاب #meninhijab