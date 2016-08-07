من امروز حجاب بر سر مى كنم . اول براى حمايت از زنان ايرانى كه سال ها است ظلم حجاب اجبارى را تحمل مى كنند . دوم براى مبارزه با محدوديت هاى اجبارى در جامعه ايران ، نتيجه اين محدوديت ها چيزى جز عقب ماندگى و فقر فرهنگى براى جامعه ما نيست . بى غيرتى بى حجابى نيست ، بى غيرتى يعنى اينكه من محدوديت و ظلم رو در حق مادر ، خواهر و زنان كشورم ببينم و ساكت بنشينم . به اميد روزى كه بتوانيم آزادانه لباس بپوشيم ، آزادانه حرف بزنيم و آزادانه عمل كنيم . Today I will wear Hijab , first to support Iranian women who endure the cruelty of forced Hijab for years . Second , to fight against all imposed limitations in Iranian society , the result of these limitations is nothing but backwardness and cultural poverty for our society . Non- Hijab is not dishonor , dishonor means I look at all these oppressions and limitations for my mother , sister and women of my country and I stay calm . Hope for a day we could wear freely , talk freely and do freely . Aujourd'hui je porte le Hijab, premièrement pour soutenir les femmes iraniennes qui subissent la cruauté du Hijab qui leur est imposé. Deuxièmement, je le porte pour dénoncer les limites imposées dans la société iranienne, le résultat de ces limites n'étant rien d'autre qu'un retour en arrière et d'une terrible pauvreté culturelle pour notre société. Ne pas porter le Hijab n'est pas un déshonneur. Cela en est un cependant de voir toutes ces oppressions et limitations imposées à ma mère, mes sœurs, et femmes de mon pays en silence. J'espère qu'un jour on pourra s'habiller librement, parler librement, et agir librement. #meninhijab #مردان_باحجاب #masihalinejad

