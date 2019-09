An Innovative Brand, Veil, Is Now Making Stylish Modest Activewear

There's been a ton happening in both the activewear and modest-fashion spheres lately: The former is occupying a bigger portion of our closets than ever before (athleisure is even occupying the dictionary now). As for modest fashion, mass brands have debuted Ramadan collections (with varying degrees of success ) and everyday wear , and luxury labels are finally taking note, too. Now, there's an activewear line aiming to create stylish yet covered-up clothes for sweating in: Enter Veil 's new collection of athletic wear made specifically for modest dressers, which is currently fundraising on Kickstarter.Last June, Veil rolled out its Cool Dry Hijab, the inaugural climate-adaptive headscarf on the market. The brand's 23-year-old founder, Ahmad Ghanem, says the impetus for Veil to expand into workout garb was noticing "how large the gap was for modest yet functional fashionable apparel, especially in terms of sportswear," he told Refinery29. The crowdfunding campaign, which closes at the end of of this month, has already raised nearly half of its $26,000 goal.While Ghanem notes that there are already a couple of modesty-minded activewear options on the market, none of them were actually all that stylish. "You'll see a lot of women wearing tops with extremely long shirts underneath to cover up, but it shouldn't be that way," he explained. "We wanted to make a 'one garment, all the coverage you need' [piece]."Figuring out the right fit for the Spark half-zip pullover and Halo running hoodie revolved primarily around garment length, with additional attention paid to its looseness, and details like side paneling that prevents the top from riding up due to the extra length.