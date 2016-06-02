Obviously, Mango sees things differently. In a statement to Refinery29, the brand stressed that it's committed to serving Muslim women: "We have designed special collections for Ramadan for 10 years now. Collections are designed to complement the preferences of the Middle Eastern market, fulfill our customer's ongoing demand for high quality and detailed designs, as well as offer richer fabrics and embroidery. The majority of the designs within this line already exist in the Mango collection and are adapted to include these characteristics. With over 45 individual styles, this wide range of selected designs includes looks that suit both day and evening occasions, both being of equal importance. Because of this, we place an emphasis on not just relaxed garments like printed kaftans, blouses, tunics, dresses, soft waistcoats, and leggings, but also more formal and embellished pieces like double cape dresses, lace garments and skirts, and elaborately embroidered pieces covering all styles."