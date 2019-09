This Fast-Fashion Retailer Is Launching A Ramadan Collection

There’s another retailer trying to cater to Muslim customers via Ramadan-focused threads — this time, it’s a fast-fashion name. Mango is debuting a collection focused around the Muslim holy month, comprised of chic but covered-up styles.The collection will hit stores on May 30, a week before Ramadan begins. It was designed by the brand’s special collections department, which develops “exclusive designs in line with the cultural and religious norms of countries in different regions, such as the Middle East,” according to a press release. The Spanish brand has focused on designs that would succeed beyond its home turf — in fact, the release explained that approximately 80% of Mango’s sales in 2015 were outside of Spain.The range is comprised of 45 pieces: There’s casual, everyday garb, as well as festive, fancier attire, including kaftans, leggings, tunics, double-layered body wraps in both fitted and looser styles, and midi-skirts. Those silhouettes will be available in faux suede, poplin, lace, Lurex, and satin detailing.Mango first turned out a few looks specifically intended for Ramadan last year , though it was a pretty quiet launch (and not nearly as extensive as this year’s full-fledged collection).