Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
DKNY
Fashion
Donna Karan Knows Her Comments Were Stupid
by
Channing Hargrove
More from DKNY
Fashion
People Are Boycotting Donna Karan's Line Following Weinstein Remarks
Landon Peoples
Oct 12, 2017
Celebrity Style
Just When You Thought Bella Hadid Couldn't Get Any Bigger...
Alice Casely-Hayford
Sep 13, 2016
Designers
The 4 Big Problems With "Ramadan" Fashion Collections
Zahra Aljabri
Jun 2, 2016
Entertainment
Watch Kathryn Minshew, Phoebe Robinson, and Donna Karan Talk Abou...
This year, the Tribeca Film Festival kicked off its event with a day dedicated to honoring women in digital storytelling. The Daring Women Summit brought
by
Laura Delarato
Designers
Why DKNY's New Logo Is Kind Of A Big Deal
Today, the journey does not begin. It continues. #DKNYSS16 09.16.15 ➖➖➖ A photo posted by DKNY (@dkny) on Sep 9, 2015 at 9:44am PDT Everything
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Style
Here's To The End Of Fashion’s Social-Media "Voices”
Update: As we speculated yesterday, Erika Bearman, aka @OscarPRGirl, confirmed today that she has left her full-time role at Oscar de la Renta to consult,
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Designers
Donna Karan Steps Down At Her Own Company
After 31 years of designing wardrobe staples for the modern woman, Donna Karan has announced that she is stepping down from her post at her eponymous
by
Liza Darwin
Celebrity Style
DKNY PR Girl Wanted To Take You For Coffee, So She Wrote This Book
If she could, Aliza Licht would like to take you for coffee. She’d tell you all about her decision to switch gears in college, drop her pre-med
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
How Two Fashion Industry Leaders Are Changing The World
I’ve never really “lunched.” Yes, I’ve always dreamed about perching at a corner table in some fancy bistro, gabbing away while twirling my
by
Bobby Schuessler
Designers
EXCLUSIVE: A First Look At Cara D's Entire DKNY Collection
Leave it to Cara Delevingne to keep a crowd in anticipation, hanging on every single sneak peek. Well, anticipate no longer, crowd; the Cara D. for DKNY
by
Gina Marinelli
Designers
DKNY Approves Of Your Lazy-Girl Footwear
It's been a really good week for sneaker girls. Not only are they all over our fave street style muses, but they're on the runway, too, dressing down
by
Leeann Duggan
Fragrance
NYC As You've Never Seen It Before
According to Donna Karan, the best thing about NYC is the people who inhabit it. And, we agree. The city is chock-full of interesting individuals,
by
Maria Del Russo
Celebrity Style
Cara D. Pens Her Own Press Release For Her DKNY Collection
Have you ever looked at Cara Delevingne and thought, Someday I'll look that cool? Well, friends, that day is here — almost. Delevingne's capsule
by
Sarah Esocoff
Models
The 6 Selfies That Caught Cara Delevingne's (Crossed) Eyes
Casting agents? Cue the boot shaking. If recent social media campaigns are any indication, that job might also be replaced by an automaton sooner than you
by
Connie Wang
New York
Rita Ora: Beauty's Ultimate Badass
Rita Ora is the very definition of a beauty chameleon. Whether she's stomping through the mud at Glastonbury or done up in a designer gown for the Met
by
Maria Del Russo
Designers
DKNY Debuts A Ramadan Collection, & It's Pretty Darn Beautiful
For anyone who's ever attended any religious ceremony of any denomination, there's generally one style rule that applies: keep it PG — shoulders
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Cara Delevingne Designs For DKNY
Amid warming up her vocals and polishing her line delivery, model-turned-made-for-TV-movie-star Cara Delevingne partnered with DKNY on a capsule
by
Hilary Moss
Shopping
Layer Like A Pro For The Rainiest Of Days
Just when you think the weather has hit its stride with a streak of sunshiny days, it rains. Thankfully, we're all layering pros and know a thing or two
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
DKNY's Sporty Take On Sequins Is A Home Run
Teaming athletic pieces, like perforated baseball caps, with sequins may not seem all too intuitive for most people. In fact, you're probably scratching
by
Ellen Hoffman
Dresses
The Worst Story Of Lost-Luggage Anxiety Possibly Ever (Oscars Gow...
Air travel is no longer the luxury experience it once was, and the days of dressing up to go to the airport are a distant memory. Today's reality is
by
Emily London
Makeup
DKNY: Real People, Real New York Style
You can see how street style influences fashion. But, it's one thing to see scenesters interpret runway trends for the street; it's another thing
by
Kristin Booker
Hair
Bad-Ass Braid Inspiration Brought To You By DKNY
Backstage at DKNY, we couldn't believe our eyes. A model with an undercut? At DKNY? Turns out all the long hours we'd put into Fashion Week had made us
by
Dianna Mazzone
New York
Cara Delevingne & A$AP Rocky Play Football In Times Square
Better put your game face on, because some of our favorite fashion pals are getting us warmed up for Super Bowl Sunday. Jourdan Dunn, Cara Delevingne,
by
Alison Ives
Living
Powerhouse DKNY PR Girl On How She Does It
All
Sure, everything changes once you become a mom, but that doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style. Elizabeth Street, an international collective of
by
Elizabeth Street
Celebrity Beauty
Rita Ora Hearts NYC — Here's Why
Clearly, we love pretty much everything Rita Ora does. From her scarlet pout and blonde hair to her amazing voice, the girl is on fire. A new movie role
by
Kristin Booker
Entertainment News
Rita Ora Makes Times Square Cool With DKNY
It's always heartbreaking to hear rumors of a friend-breakup, and the latest whisperings involve a split between besties Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne.
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Fashion
Photo Of The Day: Rita Ora At DKNY
Listen, we normally gush over Karlie and Joan on the runway. But, there's nothing we enjoy more than an unexpected cameo — and Rita Ora was just the
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion Week
DKNY Celebrates 25 Years With A Runway Dance Party
There are certain consistencies during Fashion Week that we always look forward to: the first sighting of Bill Cunningham in his blue jacket, grabbing
by
Connie Wang
New York
DKNY PR Girl's Hilarious Foodie Habits Revealed
On a quest for the next big thing in the food industry, sisters Danielle and Laura Kosann have begun the journey with The New Potato. Profiling chefs,
by
The New Potato
Ad Campaigns
R29 Exclusive: Cara Delevingne Takes Manhattan For DKNY Fall '13
The unofficial theme of summer '13 is another day, another Cara Delevingne campaign. And, trust, we're not complaining. The brooding, the dancing, the
by
Gina Marinelli
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted