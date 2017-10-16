Donna Karan Knows Her Comments About Harvey Weinstein Were “Stupid”

She added: “For any woman who has been attacked in any way possible. I think these women have been incredibly courageous to be dealing with this. These are iconic women. These are women we all love. These are women that are inspirational to us, certainly to me as a woman. I want to tell them how sorry I am that they have been subjected to this vile behavior. And I will support them on their long road ahead. This is not going to be easy for any one of them.”