At Sunday's 4th Annual Ciné Fashion Film Awards in Los Angeles, Karan responded to the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, blaming women and their fashion that “asks for trouble.” Despite issuing an official statement the next day claiming her "statements were taken out of context," backlash against her and her namesake brand unsurprisingly ensued: As initially reported by WWD , the stocks of G-III Apparel Group, the parent company that owns Donna Karan and DKNY, have declined by 4.11 percent, closing at $26.61. G-III Apparel Group, which also owns Ivanka Trump’s eponymous clothing and accessories empire , acquired Donna Karan International from LVMH in December 2016 for $650 million.