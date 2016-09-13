Just When You Thought Bella Hadid Couldn't Get Any Bigger...

Bella Hadid has taken over the fashion industry, and she doesn't show signs of slowing down. A week ago, the 19-year-old was named Model of the Year at GQ's Men of the Year Awards. Then, last night, she reaffirmed her supermodel status, opening DKNY's spring/summer 2017 show at New York Fashion Week in an eye-popping, black, plunging, hooded dress.
The label's new-ish creative directors, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne (also known as the cofounders of Public School) sent a serious #squad of Instagirls down the runway, including Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Taylor Hill, Imaan Hammam, Jasmine Sanders, and Fernanda Ly. Dressed in sporty silhouettes, models donned an array of crop tops, tracksuits, bras emblazoned with the brand's initials, pinstriped suits with loose threads, and anoraks, all of which featured the right blend of laid-black streetwear and structured tailoring. Looks were finished off with rubber sock boots and leather fanny packs. It was sexy-yet-sophisticated luxe athleisure at its finest.
Though the aesthetic was similar to Chow and Osborne's own label, their third collection for DKNY continued to push things further with an aim to differentiate the two. Here, New York City, and the way young, professional women dress here, once again served as the main inspiration, something Karan instilled in the company since its inception in the mid-'80s. “In the future, what will define New York style?” the show notes asked. “People talk a lot about our past, but we like to think about what’s next.” And the future of DKNY? Well, it looks like it's going to be pretty damn cool.
