Just When You Thought Bella Hadid Couldn't Get Any Bigger...

Though the aesthetic was similar to Chow and Osborne's own label, their third collection for DKNY continued to push things further with an aim to differentiate the two. Here, New York City, and the way young, professional women dress here, once again served as the main inspiration, something Karan instilled in the company since its inception in the mid-'80s. “In the future, what will define New York style?” the show notes asked. “People talk a lot about our past, but we like to think about what’s next.” And the future of DKNY? Well, it looks like it's going to be pretty damn cool.