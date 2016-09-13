Just when we thought Bella Hadid couldn't get any bigger (seven days ago the 19-year-old won Model of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards) yesterday evening she reaffirmed her supermodel status, opening DKNY's late night show at NYFW in an eye-popping, plunging black hooded dress.
DKNY's Creative Directors and co-founders of Public School, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne sent a supermodel squad including Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Taylor Hill, Imaan Hammam, Jasmine Sanders and Fernanda Ly down the catwalk, hot on Hadid's heels. Except the girls weren't actually in heels, kitted out instead in sporty silhouettes, crop tops and tracksuits, bras emblazoned with the letters D K N Y, anoraks, street-inspired tailoring and pin-stripe suits with loose threads, finished off with rubber sock boots and leather bum bags. This was sexy yet sophisticated sports luxe – at its finest.
DKNY's Creative Directors and co-founders of Public School, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne sent a supermodel squad including Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Taylor Hill, Imaan Hammam, Jasmine Sanders and Fernanda Ly down the catwalk, hot on Hadid's heels. Except the girls weren't actually in heels, kitted out instead in sporty silhouettes, crop tops and tracksuits, bras emblazoned with the letters D K N Y, anoraks, street-inspired tailoring and pin-stripe suits with loose threads, finished off with rubber sock boots and leather bum bags. This was sexy yet sophisticated sports luxe – at its finest.
Advertisement
The show was held at the Highline in New York City and the guest seats were as star-studded as the catwalk itself as Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Agdal, Constance Jablonski, Devon Windsor, Tinashe and Caroline Vreeland lined the frow.
The lightly gelled, centre-parted hair sported by the supermodel cast was created by mastermind stylist Eugene Souleiman while makeup guru Pat McGrath painted on the glittering dark red lips and barely-there base.
Considering this is just Osborne and Chow's third season at DKNY, the dynamic duo are putting their personal stamp of streetwear cool all over the brand.
Advertisement