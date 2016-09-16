1. U.S. News: A 13-year-old was shot and killed by police in Columbus, OH.Police were responding to a reported robbery when they fatally shot Tyree King, who was holding a BB gun officers mistook for a firearm. (Time)
2. Major News: Sandra Bland's family settled a $1.9 million federal wrongful death suit.“After talking to moms across the country, this is what we’ve been looking for,” Geneva Reed-Veal, Bland’s mother, told BuzzFeed News. “This is monumental. This is not just about me.” (Read More)
3. In-The-Know: Tonight's Harvest Moon eclipse won't happen again until 2024.This year's Harvest Moon is especially significant because its timing coincides with the final lunar eclipse of 2016, which is a penumbral, or partial, eclipse. That means that the moon may appear slightly darker than usual. (Read More)
4. ICYMI: The iPhone 7 Plus has sold out, meaning would-be buyers won't be able to pick one up in-store today.The iPhone 7 in glossy jet black is also sold out. You can still order these models online, although shipping may be delayed. (Read More)
5. A-list: Sofia Vergara has been named the highest-paid actress on TV by Forbes.The 44-year-old, who earned $43 million last year, is not just the highest paid woman on TV — she's the highest paid actor on TV. (Read More)
6. Tech Talk: Surprise! iOS 10's iMessenge GIF search can deliver NSFW results.An 8-year-old girl who searched for the word "huge" discovered a GIF of a woman performing fellatio on something, well, huge. (Read More)
7. Weird, But True: A New Hampshire dad drove a hitchhiking bride to her wedding after her limo got a flat tire.Wedding photographer Danyelle Delucia was with the bride and snapped a pic of her in action, thumb out; the photo has since gone viral. (Read More)
8. On The Trail: Donald Trump's campaign released a statement saying Barack Obama was born in America.
A statement from spokesperson Jason Miller says that Donald Trump believes President Obama was born in the United States. However, it's not attributed to the candidate, and Trump himself has yet to admit that Obama was born in Hawaii. (Read More)
