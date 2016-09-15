So You Want The iPhone 7, Huh?

Update: Apple has sold out of the iPhone 7 Plus, Buzzfeed reports — so if your plan was to head to the Apple Store and pick one up on Friday, don't waste your time. The iPhone 7 in glossy jet black is also sold out and won't be available in stores tomorrow. You can still order these models online, although shipping may be delayed.
Update: September 7, 2016: Pre-orders for the iPhone 7 ($649 or $27 a month) and iPhone 7 Plus ($769 or $32 a month) will officially go live online on September 9. They will start shipping on September 16.
This article was originally published on September 6, 2016.
When Apple released last year's iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, both models sold out in the U.S. and worldwide during the phone's online pre-order. And with all the hype surrounding the iPhone 7, which Apple is expected to announce at its big event tomorrow, it's about as likely to sell out as a Beyoncé concert is. So, if you want a new iPhone ASAP, you're going to have to be ready.
First off, you'll want to be at your computer as soon as the presale goes live. Apple makes it easy for night owls, but harder for those of us who value sleep. In 2015, the presale started at 12:01 a.m. PST, 3:01 a.m. EDT. So, shots of espresso will come in handy — as will setting an alarm on your current phone.
Last year, Apple also had a helpful "Get ready to pre-order" tab that allowed you to store account details so you could speed through checkout when it actually went live. Whether Apple will offer this option again is unclear, but even if it does, you'll want to take some steps ahead of time to ensure you're ready for the rush. Click through for seven tips that will make getting your hands on the new iPhone that much easier.
