Ed. note: We will continue to update this post with the latest iPhone 7 news.We're just days away from the expected iPhone 7 release and there are still predictions coming in. This time from KGI Securities' Ming-chi Kuo , who is known for being extremely accurate with his Apple hardware predictions.His latest detailed note, with includes a list of possibilities of iPhone 7, has already been covered by Apple Insider MacRumors , and even 9to5Mac . And while few of them are Earth-shattering, they do seem to almost completely confirm previous rumors.According to Kuo, we can expect the following:— Five color options that still include rose gold, gold, and silver options. However, Kuo thinks that space gray will be replaced by "dark black." A "piano black" also joins the list of color options.— Prepare for a storage boost: the new minimum will jump all the way to 32 GB. This theory also popped up earlier from a report on The Wall Street Journal . In addition to the base 32 GB, there will be 128 GB and 256 GB options— Expect more RAM. How much? Try 3 GB to aid the new dual-lens camera system (which was already rumored). Plus, the dual-lens camera system will have a wide-angle camera and a telephoto camera. Both are expected to be 12-megapixels.— Water resistance on par with Apple Watch. Kuo doesn't know if Apple will advertise it (especially with so many devices highlighting that they are waterproof).— As reported again and again, the headphone jack will be long gone. Kuo says that there will be EarPod headphones with a Lightning connector and a Lightning headphone jack adapter included with each iPhone. In place of the headphone jack will be a sensor to help with the 3D Touch experience.— Apple's new A10 processor could be clocked at up to 2.4 or 2.45 GHz.— The phone will have a wider range of color — perhaps similar to that of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Still, it's not clear if the iPhone 7 will use the iPad Pro's True Tone technology, which matches the display's temperature to ambient light.— The camera's flash will have four LED lights, two warm and two cool.— The earpiece will become a real speaker. That means that when the phone is held in landscape orientation, it will project stereo sound along with the regular speaker.Again, these are just predictions, but given Kuo's track record — and the reoccurrence of some of the theories — it might be something we'll see on Wednesday.