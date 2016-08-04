10 iPhone Camera Tricks For Every Lazy Girl

If you've ever tried to take a photo in a dark bar only to have the image come out grainy and, well, dark, you're not alone. iPhone cameras have advanced rapidly over the years but aren't known for performing their best in low-light conditions.
Since many of us use our phone as our primary picture-taking tool instead of lugging around a separate camera, finding a way to bypass tricky lighting situations is a must. Luckily, a new era of iPhone photographers — professionals who also make their iPhone their primary camera — has figured out the keys to taking stunning photos with their smartphones.
Click through for the best ways to take photos of any scene, from street graffiti to running water, that will earn you Instagram "likes" in the thousands.
