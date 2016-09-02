If you've been patiently (or not so patiently) hanging onto your cracked, broken, and bandaged iPhone, just waiting for a new model to come out, time is almost up. We are finally five days away from Apple revealing its new smartphone.
Apple is known for secrecy — most employees won't find out about the new iPhone's details until the day of — so there's a chance that some speculation won't come to fruition. However, thanks to leaked photos and poorly timed press releases, we have a pretty good idea about what you might see come Wednesday.
Apple is known for secrecy — most employees won't find out about the new iPhone's details until the day of — so there's a chance that some speculation won't come to fruition. However, thanks to leaked photos and poorly timed press releases, we have a pretty good idea about what you might see come Wednesday.
It's possible that your MacBook Pro, iPhone, and Apple Watch could all get some big updates. And how you listen to music might be forever altered. Headphones with wires? Those may soon head to the graveyard of abandoned tech.
Click through to see which products you can expect to see next week — and be sure to tune into Refinery29 to learn exactly what Apple does announce. If you want to follow along live, you can stream Wednesday's Apple keynote live, here, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT.
Click through to see which products you can expect to see next week — and be sure to tune into Refinery29 to learn exactly what Apple does announce. If you want to follow along live, you can stream Wednesday's Apple keynote live, here, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT.