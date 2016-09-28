1. Major News: A bill to prevent the government from shutting down and to fund the fight against Zika was stalled in the Senate.
With a 45-55 vote, the must-have stopgap funding bill stalled in the Senate. Republicans claimed to be exasperated after weeks of negotiations over the measure. Democrats overwhelmingly opposed the measure, demanding that it include money so Flint, Michigan, can address its lead-contaminated-water crisis. (ABC News)
2. World News: The Colombian government and the FARC signed a peace agreement, ending five decades of war.
“What we sign today is a declaration from the Colombian people before the world that we are tired of war,” President Juan Manuel Santos said in his remarks, adding, “that we don’t accept violence as the means of defending ideas.” (New York Times)
3. ICYMI: Josh and Anna Duggar resurfaced a year after scandal.
The couple have kept out of the spotlight for the last year. In May 2015, Josh publicly confessed he molested five girls, including his own sisters, as a teen. A few months later, he was exposed as an Ashley Madison user after the website — created for those seeking extramarital affairs — was hacked. (Read More)
4. In-The-Know: North, South, and Central America are the first regions in the world to be declared measles-free.
For an area to gain a measles-free status, at least three years need to pass without any case of endemic transmission (in other words, the infection did not come in from abroad), and a follow-up has to take place year after year. (Time)
5. Here At Home: The families and estates of victims from the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting will get $350,000 each from donations.
The 37 injured patrons will each receive $65,000 to $300,000, depending on how long they were hospitalized, and another 31 injured patrons who required outpatient treatment each will get $35,000. (NBC News)
6. This Is NOT A Drill: Tyson Foods recalled more than 130,000 pounds of cooked chicken nuggets because they may contain hard plastic.
"According to Tyson Foods, the plastic material ranged in size from 21mm in length and 6.5mm in diameter and may have come from a round, hard plastic rod used to connect a plastic transfer belt. The firm said the products pass through a metal detector, but the plastic is not detectable to this technology," the USDA recall announcement said. (CNN)
7. Geek Out: Scientists say the world's first baby was born using a new procedure that combines DNA from three people.
Doctors led by John Zhang, from the New Hope Fertility Center in New York, decided to attempt the controversial procedure of mitochondrial transfer in the hope that it would give the couple a healthy child. (The Guardian)
8. Truthbombs: A young girl delivered a powerful message of peace following the killing of Keith Lamont Scott.Zianna Oliphant was barely tall enough to reach the microphone, but she delivered one of the clearest appeals you'll ever hear to stop police violence when she spoke Monday at the first Charlotte City Council meeting since protests threatened to rip the city apart. (Read More)
