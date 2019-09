Josh & Anna Duggar Resurface A Year After Sex Abuse & Ashley Madison Scandals

Even in light of both scandals, there was little question over whether Josh's marriage would remain intact. Anna visited her husband at the faith-based rehab center in Arkansas where he sought treatment. And in an episode of 19 Kids & Counting spin-off show Jill & Jessa: Counting On Anna explained, "I think it's daily, there's going to be a lot of work and there kind of is a long process ahead, but we'll just kind of take it one day at time and keep trusting God and doing the right thing. I think there's lots of hope for the future and a lot of excitement."