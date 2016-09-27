Josh & Anna Duggar Resurface A Year After Sex Abuse & Ashley Madison Scandals

It looks like despite the nasty scandals that once plagued Josh Duggar, he and his wife Anna are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.
"Happy Anniversary, Josh and Anna," says the caption under a photo of the couple posted to the official Duggar family Facebook page. "We are so thankful for God’s redemptive love in your lives."
The couple have kept out of the spotlight for the last year. In May 2015 Josh publicly confessed he molested five girls, including his own sisters, as a teen. A few months later he was exposed as an Ashley Madison user after the website — created for those seeking extramarital affairs
— was hacked and large groups of their users made public.
Even in light of both scandals, there was little question over whether Josh's marriage would remain intact. Anna visited her husband at the faith-based rehab center in Arkansas where he sought treatment. And in an episode of 19 Kids & Counting spin-off show Jill & Jessa: Counting On Anna explained, "I think it's daily, there's going to be a lot of work and there kind of is a long process ahead, but we'll just kind of take it one day at time and keep trusting God and doing the right thing. I think there's lots of hope for the future and a lot of excitement."
