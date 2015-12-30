Anna Duggar hasn't given up on her marriage to Josh Duggar.
An unnamed source told People that Anna flew to Rockford, IL, over Christmas to visit her husband, Josh, at the faith-based rehabilitation center where he's being treated. Anna apparently flew to Illinois from Arkansas on the Duggar family's private plane, according to People.
It's been an extraordinarily eventful and difficult year for the Duggar family, and Anna in particular. A 2006 police report made public this year found that Josh had confessed to molesting five underage girls, including at least two of his sisters, when he was a teen. After the revelations, TLC pulled 19 Kids and Counting off the air. Then, the Ashley Madison hack revealed that Josh Duggar was a member of the site, and he confessed to being unfaithful to Anna. Josh also admitted to having an addiction to pornography.
People reports that Anna, along with the couple's youngest daughter, Meredith Grace, visited Josh in Illinois last month, too. In TLC's new special, Jessa & Jill: Counting On, a teary-eyed Anna told the cameras that her first thought when news of her husband's infidelity broke was, "This can't be true."
