The Duggar family brand has taken an undeniable beating this year.
Their long-running show was yanked from the TLC lineup after revelations that Josh, the oldest son, molested young girls as a teen (including two of his own sisters, Jessa and Jill). Then, the Ashley Madison hack revealed that Josh had not one, but two, memberships to the site; he later admitted to being "unfaithful" to his wife. (At one point, he also confessed to a pornography addiction.)
But no matter how horrified longtime audiences might have been, the news of Josh's adulterous behavior hit no one harder than his wife, Anna. Now, the mother-of-four opens up in a new three-part TLC special, Jessa & Jill: Counting On.
In a teaser promo for the upcoming show, she reveals what she was feeling in the moments after the news of her husband's infidelity broke. "I was just like, I'm going to wake up and everything is going to be okay," Anna, who is 27, recalls thinking. "This can't be true."
Watch the heartbreaking clip — in which Jessa and Jill also reveal how they've struggled with their brother's actions — below. Counting On is scheduled to air this Sunday, December 13 on TLC.
