Josh Duggar has made headlines this year for some disappointing reasons. He confessed to molesting five underage girls when he was a teenager. Two of those girls were his sisters Jill and Jessa. He also revealed that he's addicted to pornography and had an Ashley Madison account. Duggar entered rehab for his addictions in August.
Since news of these scandals broke, Josh's wife Anna has remained silent, sharing little on social media. The Duggars have communicated with the public through statements on the family's official website.
Now, Anna has spoken publicly about her husband's scandal for the first time. In a new promo for Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald's upcoming three-part special on TLC, Jill and Jessa: Counting On, Duggar comments on Josh's actions. "It was heartbreaking to hear what had happened," Anna says to the camera. Then, she looks tearfully away and sighs as she says, "Yeah."
Jill and Jessa also speak out about their brother's actions. "My first thoughts were for Anna," Jill says about his alleged infidelity.
Watch the whole clip below. The special premieres on TLC Sunday, December 13.
