1. Major News: The U.S. Supreme Court refused to reinstate North Carolina's strict voter-ID law.
The court refused a request by Republican Gov. Pat McCrory and state officials. The decision means that voters will not be required to show identification when voting in the presidential election. It also means that there will be 17 early-voting days. (Time)
2. Tech Talk: Dropbox confirmed that a 2012 hack exposed as many as 69 million users.
On Wednesday, Dropbox confirmed the scale of a security breach in 2012. Vice first reported that 69 million users had been affected. The company said that it reset passwords for all affected users — people who signed up for the service before mid-2012 and haven't changed their password since. (NBC News)
3. World News: Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff was ousted from office as a result of her impeachment trial.
Members of the Senate found the president guilty of breaking budget laws, Reuters reported. The vote was 61 to 20. Rousseff, the country's first female president, released a message to the people on Twitter and Medium. (Read More)
4. In-The-Know: Between 2004 and 2014, the elephant population declined by at least 30%, according to a new study.
According to National Geographic, "The aerial survey covered 18 African countries. In 15 of those, where information on previous populations existed, 144,000 elephants were lost to ivory poaching and habitat destruction in less than a decade." (National Geographic)
5. Game Changer: JetBlue made history with the first-ever scheduled passenger flight from the U.S. to Cuba in more than half a century.
John S. Kavulich, the president of the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, told the NYT that six airlines have been approved for flights to nine Cuban cities. These include Silver Airways, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. (Read More)
6. Geek Out: Geologists in Greenland discovered a 3.7-billion-year-old fossil, which could be the oldest fossil on Earth.
The fossils were found four years ago but not publicized by the team of geologists. They say that the rock layer forming the outcrop in which the fossils were found lies on the southwest coast of Greenland. They estimate that it's somewhere between 3.7 to 3.9 billion years old. (New York Times)
7. What A Time To Be Alive: Instagram launched a new feature, Zoom, which lets users get a close-up of images and videos.
Of course, for anyone posting content, this also means that your photos will face increased scrutiny. It's only a matter of time before a celebrity posts a picture with something unfortunate lurking in the corner. (Read More)
8. On The Trail: Donald Trump gave his major policy speech on immigration in Arizona.After visiting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, the Republican presidential candidate took the stage in Phoenix for a lengthy, vitriolic speech on his immigration proposals. (Read More)
