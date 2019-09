Cuba, anyone?This week, JetBlue announced that it will launch regularly scheduled commercial flights to Cuba on August 31, with fares starting at just $99 each way, reports The Miami Herald Technically, JetBlue's plan is still pending approval from the Cuban government. But if everything goes through, JetBlue’s nonstop flights from Fort Lauderdale, FL, to Santa Clara–Abel Santamaría Airport (which is about three hours away from Havana) will make it the first airline to fly to Cuba from the U.S. in more than 50 years.The total cost of a round trip could be as low as $204. And that price includes all mandatory taxes and fees, plus Cuba-required health-insurance coverage and taxes.The August 31 date puts JetBlue ahead of its competitors, American Airlines and Silver Airways, which have announced departure dates in October and November.The U.S. government awarded approval for Cuban travel to six U.S. airlines in June of this year. But visitors still require an entrance visa, the most common form of which is referred to as a tourist card or visa. JetBlue said it will also sell visas upon check-in for about $50.Sounds like it might be time to start planning your big vacation in Cuba, doesn't it?