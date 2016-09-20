1. Major News: Ahmad Khan Rahami, suspect in the bombings in New York and New Jersey, was arrested.
Ahmad Rahami, 28, was apprehended following a shootout with police in New Jersey. He had been wanted for questioning in connection with Saturday night's bombing, as well as separate incidents of explosive devices found in New Jersey. (Read More)
2. Real Talk: Hillary Clinton encouraged Americans not to "go after an entire religion."
"We're not going to go after an entire religion and give ISIS exactly what it is wanting in order for it to enhance its position," Clinton said at a press conference Monday. The statement was part of her criticism of Donald Trump's plan to stop Muslim immigrants from coming to the United States. (The Los Angeles Times)
3. Here At Home: Homeland Security accidentally granted citizenship to at least 858 immigrants who were facing deportation.
The immigrants apparently used alternate names to apply for citizenship. Issues with fingerprint records allowed the applications to go unnoticed. (The Associated Press)
4. On The Trail: Donald Trump broke a GOP record for "small-dollar donations" to a presidential campaign.
Trump has apparently received about $100 million from donors who each gave $200 or less. "He's the Republican Obama in terms of online fundraising," a GOP operative told Politico. (Politico)
5 ICYMI: Prosecutors said New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie likely knew about the "Bridgegate" plot in 2013.
The prosecutors, from the U.S. attorney's office, said Monday that Christie knew about the plan to close lanes on the George Washington Bridge in 2013. Christie has denied knowing about the plan. (The New York Times)
6. This Is Not A Drill: The Dursley family's home from the first Harry Potter film is now on the market for $620,000.The Berkshire home, which is 40 miles west of London, recently received a full renovation. The over-half-million price tag will get you three bedrooms, a beautifully landscaped back garden and patio, and a piece of pop-culture history. (Read More)
7. Tech Talk: Twitter has officially stopped counting images and usernames toward its 140-character limit.
Media attachments, such as images, videos, and polls, will no longer reduce the Twitter character limit. Nor will quoted tweets or usernames at the beginning of replies. (Read More)
8. Lawyer Up: Investigators allege brother killed JonBenét Ramsey.
Investigators named brother Burke Ramsey as their suspect during the conclusion of two-night special The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey. The investigation found that the killing was not intentional, but implicated the family in covering up the crime. He has not been formally charged. (Read More)
