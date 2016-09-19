The Home Where Harry Potter Grew Up Is On The Market For $620K

Harry Potter fans know that the worst years of the boy wizard’s life were spent living at 4 Privet Drive. There, he was neglected and mistreated by his aunt, uncle, and cousin and was even forced to sleep in a cupboard under the stairs. Though the home holds some sad memories for poor little Harry Potter, fans of the series will always think of it as the place where this enchanting tale began. Well, guess what. You can now live in the childhood home of Harry Potter.
According to the Mirror, the house that served as the Dursley family base in the first Harry Potter film has just hit the market for $620,000. The Berkshire home, which is 40 miles west of London, recently received a full renovation. The over-half-million price tag will get you three bedrooms, a beautifully landscaped back garden and patio, and a piece of pop culture history.
The actual home was only featured in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first film in the series. However, the house and its street were duplicated in a studio for the later films, the Mirror reports. The role this place played in the major film franchise makes it well worth the money. We just hope the person who buys it lives a happier life there than Harry Potter did.
According to the Mirror, the house that served as the Dursley family base in the first Harry Potter film has just hit the market for $620,000. The Berkshire home, which is 40 miles west of London, recently received a full renovation. The over-half-million price tag will get you three bedrooms, a beautifully landscaped back garden and patio, and a piece of pop culture history.
The actual home was only featured in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first film in the series. However, the house and its street were duplicated in a studio for the later films, the Mirror reports. The role this place played in the major film franchise makes it well worth the money. We just hope the person who buys it lives a happier life there than Harry Potter did.
Advertisement