Suspect In New York City Bombing In Custody: Reports



De Blasio also stressed that the FBI, state police, NYPD, and other law enforcement organizations are pushing for accuracy and factual information. He said that they will be "very careful and patient to get to the full truth," adding, "we are not going to offer you easy answers."



That message was echoed by NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and FBI Assistant Director Bill Sweeney Jr., who both spoke at the press conference. They were careful to stay away from the words "terrorist act" and instead said it was an "intentional" incident and called it "a bombing."



Officials said that all 29 injured victims were released from the hospital on Sunday. All buildings in the area were also examined and determined to be structurally sound. The MTA subway stations in the area were not damaged and will be reopened.



New Yorkers can expect increased security measures in the week ahead, especially on the eve of the U.N. General Assembly. Commissioner O'Neill said that there would be an increased police and canine presence on subway lines throughout the city.



All officials called on the public to share any information — whether it be videos, eyewitness accounts, or overheard conversations. The NYPD requested that people call a tip line (1-800-577-TIPS) with any information.