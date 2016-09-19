Suspect In New York City Bombing In Custody: Reports

Update: A man sought in connection with Saturday's bombing in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood is in police custody, according to NBC News.
Ahmad Rahami, 28, was apprehended following a shootout with police in New Jersey, CNN reports. He had been wanted for questioning in connection with Saturday night's bombing, as well as separate incidents of explosive devices found in New Jersey.
Update September 18: In two separate press conferences held on Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, followed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Police Department, offered more updates and information on an explosion that shook NYC's Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday night.
On Sunday morning, Gov. Cuomo said that the explosion did not appear to be linked to international terrorism. However, he announced that an additional 1,000 state police and National Guard would be dispatched to major commuter hubs.
Ahmad Rahami, 28, was apprehended following a shootout with police in New Jersey, CNN reports. He had been wanted for questioning in connection with Saturday night's bombing, as well as separate incidents of explosive devices found in New Jersey.
Update September 18: In two separate press conferences held on Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, followed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Police Department, offered more updates and information on an explosion that shook NYC's Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday night.
On Sunday morning, Gov. Cuomo said that the explosion did not appear to be linked to international terrorism. However, he announced that an additional 1,000 state police and National Guard would be dispatched to major commuter hubs.
Advertisement
At a press conference held at noon, Mayor de Blasio confirmed that there is no specific evidence at this point indicating who was responsible for the bombing. So far, no individual or organization has claimed responsibility.
De Blasio also stressed that the FBI, state police, NYPD, and other law enforcement organizations are pushing for accuracy and factual information. He said that they will be "very careful and patient to get to the full truth," adding, "we are not going to offer you easy answers."
That message was echoed by NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and FBI Assistant Director Bill Sweeney Jr., who both spoke at the press conference. They were careful to stay away from the words "terrorist act" and instead said it was an "intentional" incident and called it "a bombing."
Officials said that all 29 injured victims were released from the hospital on Sunday. All buildings in the area were also examined and determined to be structurally sound. The MTA subway stations in the area were not damaged and will be reopened.
New Yorkers can expect increased security measures in the week ahead, especially on the eve of the U.N. General Assembly. Commissioner O'Neill said that there would be an increased police and canine presence on subway lines throughout the city.
All officials called on the public to share any information — whether it be videos, eyewitness accounts, or overheard conversations. The NYPD requested that people call a tip line (1-800-577-TIPS) with any information.
This story was originally published on September 18, 2016, at 8:30 a.m.
Advertisement
At least 29 people have been injured in an explosion in New York City, The Associated Press reports.
The explosion occurred late on Saturday in the Chelsea district of Manhattan. The city's fire commissioner, Daniel Nigro, said at a news conference that none of the injuries are life-threatening, though one person's injuries, a puncture wound as reported by the AP, appears to be serious.
The city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, has described the blast as "an intentional act," but also said at a news conference that "there is no evidence at this point of a terror connection to this incident."
The explosion occurred late on Saturday in the Chelsea district of Manhattan. The city's fire commissioner, Daniel Nigro, said at a news conference that none of the injuries are life-threatening, though one person's injuries, a puncture wound as reported by the AP, appears to be serious.
The city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, has described the blast as "an intentional act," but also said at a news conference that "there is no evidence at this point of a terror connection to this incident."
The AP reports that the explosive device was in a toolbox in front of the building. The explosion occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on West 23rd Street in front of a residence for the blind, near a busy stretch which contains restaurants and a supermarket. Eyewitnesses have said that windows were shaken and broken by the blast and debris was scattered onto the street.
Following a sweep of the surrounding area, police said that a possible "secondary device" was found four blocks away, the AP reports. It consisted of a pressure cooker with wires attached to it, hooked up to a mobile phone. It was safely removed from the area by early Sunday morning.
Following a sweep of the surrounding area, police said that a possible "secondary device" was found four blocks away, the AP reports. It consisted of a pressure cooker with wires attached to it, hooked up to a mobile phone. It was safely removed from the area by early Sunday morning.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement