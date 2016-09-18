At Least 29 People Injured In New York Explosion

Update: In two separate press conferences held on Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, followed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Police Department, offered more updates and information on an explosion that shook NYC's Chelsea district on Saturday night.
On Sunday morning, Governor Cuomo said that the explosion did not appear to be linked to international terrorism. However, he announced that an additional 1,000 state police and National Guard would be dispatched to major commuter hubs.
At a press conference held at noon, Mayor de Blasio confirmed that there is no specific evidence at this point indicating who was responsible for the bombing. So far, no individual or organisation has claimed responsibility.
De Blasio also stressed that the FBI, state police, NYPD, and other law enforcement organisations are pushing for accuracy and factual information. He said that they will be "very careful and patient to get to the full truth," adding, "we are not going to offer you easy answers."
That message was echoed by NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and FBI Assistant Director Bill Sweeney Jr., who both spoke at the press conference. They were careful to stay away from the words "terrorist act" and instead said it was an "intentional" incident and called it "a bombing."
Officials said that all 29 injured victims were released from the hospital on Sunday. All buildings in the area were also examined and determined to be structurally sound. The MTA (Metropolitan Transport Authority) subway stations in the area were not damaged and will be reopened.
New Yorkers can expect increased security measures in the week ahead, especially on the eve of the U.N. General Assembly. Commissioner O'Neill said that there would be an increased police and canine presence on subway lines throughout the city.
All officials called on the public to share any information — whether it be videos, eyewitness accounts, or overheard conversations. The NYPD requested that people call a tip line (1-800-577-TIPS) with any information.
This story was originally published on the 18th of September 18, 2016, at 10:30 a.m.
At least 29 people have been injured in an explosion in New York City.
The explosion occurred late on Saturday in the Chelsea district of Manhattan, the BBC reports. The city's Fire Commissioner, Daniel Nigro, said at a news conference that none of the injuries is life-threatening, though one person's injuries are believed to be "serious."
The city's Mayor, Bill de Blasio, has described the blast as "an intentional act," but also said at a news conference that "there is no evidence at this point of a terror connection to this incident."
According to the BBC, unconfirmed reports suggest the explosion went off from inside a dustbin. However, the Associated Press reports that it came from a construction toolbox positioned outside a building.
The explosion occurred at around 8.30 p.m. on West 23rd Street in front of a residence for the blind, near to a busy stretch which contains restaurants and a supermarket. Eyewitnesses have said that windows were shaken and broken by the blast and debris was scattered onto the street.
Police have said that a possible "secondary device" was found four blocks away following a sweep of the surrounding area, Reuters reports. They said it consisted of a pressure cooker with wires attached to it, hooked up to a mobile phone. It has now been safely removed from the area.
