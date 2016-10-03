1. Here At Home: An L.A. police officer shot and killed a Black teen named Carnell Snell Jr., sparking protests in the city.
The LAPD's’s Force Investigation Division will conduct the probe and the District Attorney’s office will review evidence about the shooting. The police chief, along with the LAPD board of commissioners, will determine whether the officer complied with department procedures. (Time)
2. Major News: According to a new report, Donald Trump may not have paid any federal income taxes for up to 18 years.
"Tax experts hired by The Times to analyze Mr. Trump’s 1995 records said that tax rules especially advantageous to wealthy filers would have allowed Mr. Trump to use his $916 million loss to cancel out an equivalent amount of taxable income over an 18-year period," says the Times. (New York Times)
3. In-The-Know: Before last week's deadly crash, NJ Transit was under scrutiny by federal authorities after dozens of safety violations.
A "deep audit" of the NJT that began in the spring and completed in June, looking mostly at operations, found "dozens of safety violations," mostly in the operations area, and the FRA informed the NJT of the violations, the source said. Violations were transmitted and a monetary penalty was issued. (ABC News)
4. Muva: Amber Rose kicked off her second annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles and raised over $21,000.
Fans stood in the crowd with signs that read, "Don't tell me to cover up," and, "Marching for Muva." Rose was seen marching with a sign that read, "Fuck Fame. Start Movements." Based on the signs and photos displayed on Instagram with the hashtag #slutwalk, a call to end rape culture appeared to be the major theme on the minds of women who attended. (Read More)
5. World News: Prime Minister Theresa May plans to start pulling the U.K. out of the European Union in the first quarter of 2017.
“We should not let things drag on too long; having voted to leave, I know that the public will soon expect to see, on the horizon, the point at which Britain does formally leave the European Union,” May said on Sunday. (Bloomberg)
6. Don't Panic: Hurricane Matthew is expected to hit Jamaica and Haiti today. It's being called the strongest storm in the Atlantic since 2007.
As of Sunday morning at 11 a.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Jamaica, Haiti, and parts of Cuba. The storm had reached Category 5 strength briefly before being downgraded back to 4. Current sustained wind speeds are at 140 mph. (Read More)
7. Lawyer Up: Donald Trump's new hotel was graffitied with Black Lives Matter slogans.The Republican presidential candidate's new Washington D.C. hotel was defaced today when a man painted Black Lives Matter slogans on its facade. The slogans were quickly covered with plywood and the police were notified, but not before pictures and video of the slogans and the person who painted them were captured and posted online. (Read More)
8. A-List: Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in Paris by men dressed as police officers.
Kardashian was unharmed, and it's unclear whether anything was taken from her room or person. The reality mogul was in Paris for Fashion Week. Husband Kanye West cut his concert at The Meadows music festival in New York City short to deal with the emergency. (Read More)
